Israeli researchers develop camera that makes infrared light visible

In a very simplified way, light is nothing more than a set of electromagnetic waves which, when they reach objects, change frequency so that we can see different colors between blue and red. Human vision, however, is limited and is unable to see certain frequencies, including ultraviolet (UV) light and infrared light.

Because scientists at Tel Aviv University in Israel have just found a way to get around some of these limitations. Professor Haim Suchowski and his colleagues in the Department of Condensed Material Physics were able to develop a common camera capable of converting infrared light into a spectrum visible to the human eye. The technology is different from the infrared cameras we already have in cellphones, for example, actually converting this spectrum of light into frequencies that we can see.

“Humans can see between red and blue. If we could see in the infrared region, we would see that elements like hydrogen, carbon and sodium have a unique color,” says Suchowski. “So an environmental monitoring satellite could ‘see’ a pollutant emitted by a power plant, or a spy satellite could see where explosives or uranium are hidden. Moreover, as each object emits heat. in the infrared, all this information can be seen. in the evening “.

This achievement has a tremendous impact on science and technology as a whole. With it, researchers can even get a better view of a distant planet looking for alien life, the games could provide unique experiences through technology, and we could even detect cancer in patients, given that the disease has cells that concentrate molecules with the unique color signature.

The team of scientists patented the invention and are developing the technology as part of the KAMIN project, an Israeli research incentive program. In addition, researchers are also negotiating with companies around the world to use the system.