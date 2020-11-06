Sports

Darts duo Hopp / Clemens reach round of 16

rej November 6, 2020

Salzburg (AP) – German dart duo Max Hopp and Gabriel Clemens confidently reached the round of 16 of the Tag Team World Cup in Salzburg. As expected, Hesse and Saar beat Finland (Marko Kantele / Veijo Viinikka) in a 5-0 brace on Friday night.

Hopp (34th in the world ranking) and Clemens (32nd) are among the secret favorites of the event, endowed with nearly 400,000 euros. So far, Germany has never made it past the quarter-finals.

In the second round, the German duo will now face the Greek outsiders. John Michael and Veniamin Symeonidis confidently won 5-0 against Sweden, but are not among the world’s top darts leaders. Favorites England (5: 3 v Philippines) and Wales (5-0 v Russia) also advanced to the round of 16. Ireland, last year’s runner-up, however lost 5-2 to Australia.

