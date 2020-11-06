Windows prevents users from upgrading to 2004 and 20H2

We recently discovered that a bug in Windows 10 version 20H2 affects the use of NVMe SSDs connected through the Thunderbolt port and causes computers to display a blue error screen.

When connecting the storage device to the port, the system immediately returns the error message “DRIVER_VERIFIER_DMA_VIOLATION (e6)

Now Microsoft has started to implement a lock so that computers that might be affected by the failure cannot be upgraded to the two most recent versions of the software, namely 2004 and 20H2.

With this, if the user is still using Windows 10 in version 1909 or any other before that, then they will not be able to update the system to newer versions.

However, the Redmond giant explained that this block is limited to computers that have “affected drivers or firmware,” but did not specify which drivers are. Still – obvious as it sounds – the company explained that computers at risk of failure must have a Thunderbolt 3 port.

As Microsoft hasn’t described exactly which devices are affected, it’s possible that it will consider all devices – or some of them – that contain this type of port, or even those with Thunderbolt NVMe SSD drivers. .

At the moment, the company is working on a definitive fix for this flaw, but it is unlikely to arrive in time for the next released patch.

