Offer Alert: Motorola Edge Plus from R $ 4,499

The smartphone can be purchased from Americanas or the official Motorola store for R $ 4,499 in cash. As expected, those who choose to pay in installments will have to pay more, with Edge Plus ranging from R $ 4,999 up to 12 interest-free installments of R $ 416.58.

The first top-of-the-line Motorola launched in Brazil after two years out of the market arrives with virtually all the essentials of a 2020 flagship: large 6.7-inch screen with a high 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon chip 865 accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, and four rear cameras with a main sensor of 108 MP.

Here at TudoCelular the Motorola Edge Plus has already been the subject of a how-to video, in addition to a real-time battery test and also by official analysis.