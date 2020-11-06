International

Offer Alert: Motorola Edge Plus from R $ 4,499

rej November 6, 2020

The smartphone can be purchased from Americanas or the official Motorola store for R $ 4,499 in cash. As expected, those who choose to pay in installments will have to pay more, with Edge Plus ranging from R $ 4,999 up to 12 interest-free installments of R $ 416.58.

The first top-of-the-line Motorola launched in Brazil after two years out of the market arrives with virtually all the essentials of a 2020 flagship: large 6.7-inch screen with a high 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon chip 865 accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, and four rear cameras with a main sensor of 108 MP.

Here at TudoCelular the Motorola Edge Plus has already been the subject of a how-to video, in addition to a real-time battery test and also by official analysis.

rej

Related Articles

Brix Scale Refractometers Market
October 6, 2020
9

C-ring Seals Market Explores Overall Study to Share, Demand, Growth and Predictions up to 2026 | Competitor like American Seal & Engineering, Jetseal, Garlock

October 15, 2020
23

Galaxy S20 line receives second test version of One UI 3.0 based on Android 11

October 31, 2020
5

Müntefering: “We have to go through this” |

October 16, 2020
3

Global Taximeters Market Size, Comprehensive Analysis, Development Strategy, Future Plans and Industry Growth with High CAGR by Forecast 2026 | COVID-19 Impact

Close