Samsung One UI 3.0: discover everything that changes with the new interface on Android 11

Samsung is already launching the beta version of One UI 3.0 for some devices, like the Galaxy S20 line, which recently received the fourth beta of the system. Now check what are the main changes and which cellphones should receive this update for One UI 3.0.

One UI 3.0 key news

It is already possible to check some news thanks to the beta of One UI 3.0 with Android 11 having already been released by Samsung, but it is only available in the United States and South Korea, reaching China, the Germany, India, Poland and the United Kingdom in the coming weeks, when the open beta will be released by the South Korean.

All of the features mentioned here were found by Android Police, who already have access to the update and can test them in person. We’ll quote them by area, although unfortunately the site hasn’t provided screenshots yet, but if you want to see the changes that have been made from One UI 2, just follow our specific story about it here. .

Lock screen

One of the first new lock screen features are multiple categories in Dynamic Lock, where you can select multiple to use, in addition to inserting improved widgets, such as Digital Wellness, allowing you to check how many time you used your phone without needing to unlock it. The lock screen and Always On Display widgets have also been improved.

Home screen and notifications

On the home screen, you can now just touch and hold an app to add a widget associated with it, in addition to blocking the phone by double-tapping an empty space.

The notification panel has also received improvements and now has categories for separate notifications and messages just like on Android 11 Google Pixel phones.





Another area that has changed has been the settings, which have been revamped with built-in adjustments for the Samsung keyboard. Additionally, accessibility settings are now easier to access.

Speaking of accessibility, sound detectors are now integrated into SmartThings to facilitate the use of these devices by the visually impaired.

Samsung DeX and Bixby routines

Bixby routines have now become more intuitive, allowing you to see what changes when they are disabled, and now allow you to create your own automation based on various actions like locations, WiFi networks, etc.

Finally, it is always possible to customize the icon of the created routine and pin it on the lock screen for easy access and use of text messages and calls on devices connected by Bixby Routines.

DeX now works with compatible televisions via wireless and new zoom gestures have been added.

Contacts, phone, messaging and calendar

These system apps have received some enhancements such as a recycle bin to recover accidentally deleted messages, customization of the call screen, easy removal of duplicate contacts, improved display of events in calendar and full alerts. screen.

Camera

The camera app now features improved autofocus, exposure and usability, as well as improved stabilization when taking photos of the Moon at high zoom levels.

Another interesting point is that it is now possible to restore the edited photos to their original state in the gallery.

Internet and more

The Samsung browser now has new features, including:

Reorganized menus; Block redirection by touching the back button; Warning for sites that display lots of pop-ups and send notifications; Website translator added to add-ons; Option to hide menu bar; Support for up to 99 open tabs; Guide bar with improved design with the ability to repair and rearrange them; End of support for the Samsung Internet side panel.

Finally, it is always important to mention that Digital Welfare is much more integrated into the system, it means you can add users to the resource, to separately monitor the phone usage during work and leisure, in addition to displaying detailed reports on how you spent your time.

Availability

The beta program is currently only available for the following devices:

One UI 3.0 does not yet have a definitive list of compatible devices for the stable version, we have only confirmed the S and Note line devices which are already in testing, but previously a list with several Samsung phones from the Galaxy M. and A line has been unofficially released, which may serve to have at least some hope (or not) on updating your cell phone, which should start arriving in December for users of the. most recent top line from Samsung.

To participate in the One UI 3.0 open test program, simply register through the Samsung Members app, but remember that places are limited and depend on availability per country, so Brazilian users still cannot attend. participate, at least not yet.

