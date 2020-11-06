Pacer has futuristic experience to get out of the rut in racing simulators | Revision / Revision

Launched at the end of October on PlayStation 4 and PC, the game Pacer aims to bring a futuristic experience to gamers, than a race of spaceships and combat on antigravity tracks. It was developed by R8 Games Ltd.

But what are the factors that generate this new possibility for players? TudoCelular got access to the game in its computer version and tested the details to tell you more in this review. Check-out:

Gameplay

Mechanical

Pacer makes you feel like you’re playing multiple games at the same time. Goes through F-Zero – for the more nostalgic – it has the ships in the best Star Wars style and similar tracks to those found in Trackmania Turbo.

The developer provided a good balance between vehicle speed and combat experience. The curves are very sharp, and for an improved contour you have to use the joystick triggers, which serve as a skid. Here the acceleration is on the “A” button – if you have a controller similar to the Xbox – or “X” – for the DualShock model.

The R1 / RB and L1 / LB buttons are intended for shooting firearms. You can choose the set you want – there are options for both short and long distances – but you will experience some difficulty in your aim. Since the lanes vary greatly in directions, direct shooting is not a good option. In long distance cases, the advice is to be patient until you fully lock the target onto the front ship.

One trick is to try not to stay away from your opponents. If you find yourself late in the game, it’s hard to recover as you won’t be able to beat your rivals or have enough speed to hit them so easily.

In total, there are 14 different circuits, ten teams, five ships – which have cosmetic and performance modifiers – and 11 weapons – also with modifiers. Players can choose between Career mode, to play alone, or a multiplayer mode that allows up to ten players per room, spectator mode and voice chat in the title. You can choose to run without collision or weapons, but you will surely miss them in their absence.

Game modes

There are eight game modes, configurable before departure. Five of them focus on speed: Fast race – standard route to get to the finish line first – Time trial – solo race against the clock – Elimination – last place is eliminated at the end of each lap -, Speed ​​Lap – wins who has done the fastest lap – and the exclusive Flowmentum – the maximum speed increases as it passes through the gates.

Two others focus on combat: Destruction – focus on defeating rivals -, Storm – with stationary weapons and a contractual security zone. Plus, there’s the hybrid resistance, which varies between going deeper and reducing life after a spin.

Graphics and soundtrack

As this is a futuristic scenario, R8 Games Ltd had a high demand to fulfill with modern visual details. And all of this can be translated both on the runways – surface and construction around – as well as on sets and spaceships. Everything is well characterized to look like a race in decades.

On the other hand, other elements of the environments do not seem to be anything very unreal. Examples of billboards – there are over 70 sponsors and vendors in the game – and the surrounding mountains.

The soundtrack was also neat and selected with an emphasis on increasing the experience and excitement of the game. There are over 80 licensed songs, which you can choose to listen to or not.

The ambient sound favors. The developer included a mix of space audio with a spaceship engine, which favors being located in a futuristic world.

Final considerations

Overall, Pacer is an extremely satisfying game for anyone who enjoys any variation of racing simulator. The different experience it offers manages to appeal to those who enjoy the more traditional races, but it is also aimed at those who prefer speed fights.

Here there is no story to tell to understand the game. The main thing is to get used to the buttons on the controller for each action. One of the reasons for the fear is the future of the game. It is a game that deserves to receive updates in the future with more hints and ships, as current quantities still seem a bit limited. .

The graphics do not disappoint and provide a full gaming experience that is meant to be futuristic and, at the same time, delivers images in the highest resolution and quality.

Difficult observation of runways and ships

Is it worth it?

The Pacer game can be purchased on the Steam platform – for PC – for R $ 66.99, while on PlayStation 4 the suggested value is R $ 214.90. Even though this is a satisfying game to run on a console – especially since it has improvements for the PS4 Pro – the cost still seems to be higher than what goes for the content limitations for the moment.

The suggestion is to buy a computer – at a much more affordable and attractive price for what you’re offering – and connect an external wireless joystick.

And for you, what were your impressions of the Pacer game? Tell us!

* R8 Games Ltd, through consulting firm Jesús Fabre, provided a copy of the PC “Pacer” to TudoCelular for analysis.