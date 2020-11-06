Cologne draw against Bremen despite his header

Bremen (AP) – 1. FC Cologne couldn’t stop their winning streak. In a weak game on Friday night at the start of Matchday 7 in the Bundesliga, the Cologne side parted 1: 1 (0: 0) from SV Werder Bremen on Friday night.

After a goal against his own camp by Werder captain Niklas Moisander (67th), Leonardo Bittencourt (82nd) ​​was able to save Bremen by a point thanks to a penalty and the fourth 1-1 in a row. Coach Markus Gisdol’s Cologne side have been waiting for victory for 17 all-season games. In the table, the 16th threatens to fall again with only three points. Bremer (7/10) is undefeated in six league games, but has recently had four consecutive draws.

In the empty stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic, it didn’t even take a minute when things got complicated in front of the Cologne gate. Marius Wolf wanted to put a long ball from Ömer Toprak, who was in Werder’s starting lineup for the first time since February, with his chest on goalkeeper Timo Horn. The back pass was far too short, Bremen’s Jean-Manuel Mbom took advantage of the guest defender’s misstep and attempted a direct shot – but he only hit captain Horn.

A powerful start and a goal scored from the start – that’s how Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt ideally envisioned the opening phase. It just didn’t go on like this. The Cologne team trained better defensively and did virtually nothing. Even though the home team had a lot more possession of the ball, there was a lack of sparkling ideas, courage and attraction towards the goal. From left to middle to right and vice versa, 40 meters in front of the Cologne gate.

Above all, both sides wanted to avoid falling behind, even though Cologne were the only side in the league not to have led this season after six matches. Bremen’s Milot Rashica was also unable to put himself in the limelight in his first appearance since the start of the season due to lack of supplies and space.

Horn didn’t have much to do, but the guest keeper was injured in an action and had to leave the pitch in the 40th minute: a blow to the hip. Ron-Robert Zieler was expected to score, the Hanover 96 loaner made his league debut for Cologne. Nothing else happened before the whistle blew.

And even after that, there was a lack of creativity and inspiration on both sides. The people of Cologne wanted to keep their box clean and at least not lose it. The Bremer would have liked to focus more forward, but couldn’t.

It sort of matched the fact that after a free kick in Cologne, an own goal had to be used to guide the guests. With a mini revenge for the 1: 6 fagot on Matchday 34 of last season, which saw Bremen jump to relegation, it was nothing when Bittencourt scored against his former club with a penalty after Sebastiaan Bornauw had recovered the ball in the penalty area by the arm.