Actor Vincent Gallo thinks women and citizens who don’t pay taxes shouldn’t vote

Vincent Gallo: “Giving women the right to vote was a mistake”

The American actor returned to social networks to declare his support for Donald Trump. Between the two, he made some controversial statements.

After a long hiatus with the press and social networks, American actor and filmmaker Vincent Gallo returned to unequivocally declare his support for presidential candidate Donald Trump. An actor who was absent from the cinema, except for a short film in 2019, posted an Instagram post on November 3 to support Donald Trump’s re-election in the head-to-head U.S. election.

“For 16 years, I have turned down almost all requests for interviews, public appearances and dissemination of my work. I did my best to avoid the clown spectacle of social media. The only reason I decided to be here now on Instagram is to cheer on President Donald Trump and fight the mutants who oppose him. I pray he wins. I don’t think anyone in our government loved America more than Donald Trump. It was amazing to have him as president, and I hope God will be re-elected. Giving women the right to vote was a mistake, and that mistake is clearer than ever. Allowing any unpaid citizen to have the right to vote makes no sense. It is not a provocation. This is exactly what I believe in, ”he wrote in the November 3 Instagram post.

Gallo uses this social network to address more violent phrases to other political figures, such as the President of Canada Justin Trudeau (whom he called a “sissy”), Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (“ignorant”) and former President Barack Obama (“White Boy”), among other pro-Trump publications.

Most of his work was done in the 80s and 90s, when he gained a huge international reputation. Among short films and auteur cinema, he has played minor roles in blockbusters such as “Tudo Bons Rapazes” and “A Casa dos Espíritos”. In addition to being an actor, he is a director, producer and musician.