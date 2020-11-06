Argentine satellites are sent into orbit by Chinese rocket to monitor images of Earth

Today, November 6, we saw that SpaceX has sent the United States Space Force’s GPS III satellite into Earth orbit, which should improve navigation service on our planet. However, it was not the only significant launch made that day. This is because China today sent 10 artificial Argentinian satellites into orbit around space.

The man-made celestial bodies, called NuSat, were sent by China’s Long satellite March 6, which took off from Launch Complex 16 in Tayuan City, China, at 11:19 a.m. local time – or 12:19 p.m. Brasilia time.

Argentinian satellites have been sent to compose the private constellation Aleph-1, owned by the Satellogic company, which already has 8 space objects in orbit, in addition to the 10 that have not yet arrived.

The objective of Satellogic is to reach 300 artificial satellites in its composition and, thus, to improve the capture of images and videos from the surface of the Earth. The data, according to the company, can be used in the forest management, power generation, agriculture and finance and insurance industries.

NuSats can be used to capture infrared and visible light images and feature technology that can identify and differentiate objects on the ground at a distance of one meter from each other.

It should be remembered that this is not the first major Chinese space project this year. In July, for example, the country continued the Tianwen-1 mission and sent three vehicles aboard the Long March 5 rocket to Mars, with the aim of studying the soil of our neighboring planet. The same month, the United States and the United Arab Emirates also conducted their own Mars exploration missions.