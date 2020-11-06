iPhone 12 Pro: we get our hands on the 10,000 reais Apple mobile phone | Practical video

After checking out the iPhone 12, now is the time to take a first look at the iPhone 12. What’s changing between them? The more expensive model has a better finish and different colors, but what really matters are cameras with optical zoom and LiDAR scanner for augmented reality applications. You can now check with TudoCelular, in partnership with HDblog, our first impressions of the iPhone 12 Pro.

Design and accessories

The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are the same size and have a similar design, but a different finish. The back is in frosted glass and the sides in shiny and mirror metal. This is the exact opposite of what we have in the cheaper model.

On the front, however, there’s the new glass called Ceramic Shield with the promise of four times the strength of the iPhone 11 Pro. Compared to the previous model, the new one is flatter on all sides and looks more like the old Apple models from the iPhone 5 era.

Another difference between the Pro and the iPhone 12 is the cameras. The less expensive only has two sensors, while this one has a telephoto lens and a scanner for augmented reality mapping. This is essentially what will allow people to distinguish between the two models.

Oh, and if you thought the iPhone 12 Pro came with a charger, then forget it. The more expensive models also lost the accessory. We now only have the USB cable in the box. The accessories compatible with the iPhone 12 are the same for it, including the new MagSafe wireless charger that sticks to the back of the phone.

Screen and sound

The screen is larger compared to the iPhone 11 Pro, but remains at just 60Hz. We have 6.1 inches with the same resolution as the iPhone 12. The two panels are very similar, including the support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision, but this one is capable to get stronger maximum brightness. Compared to last year’s model, there has been no progress in this regard. What matters is that the iPhone 12 reproduces beautiful images with very precise colors.

Another point that the Pro has in common with the cheaper one is the sound part. Not so much because they both have stereo sound, but because they offer the same power and quality. There hasn’t been any noticeable improvement over the iPhone 11. And as you can imagine, the new one no longer comes with a headset in the box.

Hardware and software

In terms of hardware, we only have a different amount of memory, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in the most basic for the 12 Pro. The chip shown here is the same A14 Bionic with hexa-core processor. Even the battery is the same between the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro.

Will we have similar performance? This is what we will see in the future in our testing, but due to the additional 2GB of RAM, expect better multitasking on the iPhone 12. Otherwise, you will have the same experience in benchmarks and Games.

Technical specifications

6.1 inch XDR OLED display with 1170 x 2532 pixels and Apple A14 Bionic HDR10 chip with hexa-core processor and quad-core Apple GPU 6 GB RAM 64/128/256 GB storage 12 MP + 12 MP ultra rear cameras -large 120 ° fov + 12 MP optical zoom 2x 12 MP front camera Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and 5G 2815 mAh battery iOS 14 Dimensions: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm Weight: 189 grams IP68 with a resistance of 6m for 30min

Of course, we must not forget the 5G connection also present here. The iPhone 12 Pro only activates this type of connection when it is really necessary to avoid over-draining the battery. It’s a shame that Apple hasn’t adopted a 120Hz display, but it’s understandable that a high-speed panel combined with a 5G connection and a battery under 3000mAh wouldn’t perform very well.

The software is the same as you already know: iOS 14. The new one supports widgets and application library, which are available for all Apple phones that have received this version of the system. Apple doesn’t give preference to more expensive models like other manufacturers do, and the iPhone 12 Pro will receive the same updates from the cheaper of this generation.

Cameras

But let’s move on to the most important point of the iPhone 12 Pro: its LiDAR scanner. The technology made its debut on the iPad Pro, and it’s the first time we’ve seen it on an Apple phone.

The LiDAR scanner calculates distances by emitting laser beams and measuring their reflexes with a dedicated sensor. In this way, the phone can create an ultra-precise 3D representation of an object and then place it almost anywhere. Are you thinking of new furniture? Now it’s easier to buy the right item for your home.

The sensor also improves the experience with augmented reality apps and compatible games. Another advantage of this technology is that it offers more agile focusing in low light locations. And by the way, the iPhone 12 Pro takes better photos at night thanks to the larger focal length of the lens. Images are clearer and less noisy compared to the 11 Pro.









The photos taken outdoors and in good lighting present almost the same quality as the iPhone 12. You will only notice a difference when you need to use the zoom, since in the Pro we have a telephoto lens with optical zoom. 2x to get closer without losing quality.

The LiDAR sensor can also be used to help scramble scenarios and we have better results than before which depended solely on software. The front camera has also been improved and night mode is available to save selfies from the dark.

In the camcorder part, the novelty lies in the possibility of filming with HDR Dolby Vision even at 60 fps. You can edit the images on the iPhone itself and upload them directly to YouTube. However, you will only be able to watch HDR videos on your mobile phone or Dolby Vision compatible devices.

Final considerations

As can be seen, the Pro variant is not as superior to the cheapest iPhone of this generation as in the previous one. Is it worth paying the extra for the 12 Pro? We’ll see this when we test everything on the device for our full scan, but it’s clear that the biggest differential is the LiDAR sensor. If you don’t mind the tech, you might want to save some money and buy the iPhone 12.

At first glance, the iPhone 12 Pro offers a huge leap over the previous model, not only in size, but in current technologies. Of course, Apple will charge a lot for it here in Brazil, especially now with the dollar high. Is it worth it? We will have the answer to this question soon.

