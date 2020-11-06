Capcom new victim of hacker attack and has more than 1TB of data hijacked

This week was marked by a hacker attack that hijacked data from Brazil’s Superior Court of Justice (STJ), severely disrupting the work of judges. According to the federal government, the person responsible has already been identified by the federal police, although the defense body has not commented on the case.

Rumors Oct 29

Curiosity 06 oct.

In any case, it seems that the STJ was not the only target of the cybercriminals. As Bleeping Computer says, Capcom is the latest victim of hackers, especially the gang known as Ragnar Locker. The team hijacked around 1TB of sensitive data from the game developer, encrypting information on around 2,000 of the company’s devices at its offices in Japan, the United States and Canada.

Capcom confirmed the attack in a statement released Thursday (05). “In the early morning hours of November 2, 2020, some networks in the Capcom group encountered problems that affected access to certain systems, including mail and file servers. The company confirmed that this was due to unauthorized access by and halted some operations of its internal networks as of November 2, ”he said.

The method used is ransomware, in which hackers gain access to sensitive data of people or institutions and then encrypt it to demand a ransom in exchange for the key to decrypt the information. A similar attack recently hit a COVID-19 research facility in the United States, and we’ve already dealt with crime in Detective TudoCelular.

The hacking team has previously requested the company’s rescue, posting screenshots of some of the confidential files on a website posted for that purpose. In their statement, the criminals urge Capcom to pay the requested amount as soon as possible, otherwise the encryption key will be permanently deleted. A “special discount” was still offered if contact was made within two days of the attack.

I can confirm Capcom has been infected with Ragnar Locker https://t.co/ily9RAzvMg

– панкак3 (@ pancak3lullz) November 5, 2020

Also according to Bleeping Computers, the requested amount is 11,000 bitcoins, information discovered by security researcher @ pancak3lullz. In direct conversion, the value is equivalent to approximately 170.3 million US dollars, or just over 915.4 million reais.