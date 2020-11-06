Ace 3, are you? OPPO has a new cell phone prototype with camera under the screen that leaks in real image

Born as the first solution to increase the front-end use of smartphones, the notch is already numbered with its days. 2020 sees the launch of the first commercial smartphone to offer an underscreen camera, the ZTE Axon 20 5G, and it won’t be long before other manufacturers follow the trend. Companies like Huawei and Xiaomi have also confirmed that they are working on similar devices.

The latest leak, however, indicates that OPPO can work on multiple smartphones with sensors below the screen. An image obtained by Gizmochina’s website shows a branded device with a rounded design and curved edges, looking different from previous prototypes. Also according to the post, the rear camera module is circular, which may indicate that we are facing a possible OPPO Ace 3 variant.

Unfortunately, details are still very scarce, being impossible at the moment to define precisely what would be the model of the disclosed device, and even if this smartphone will arrive on the market. Either way, this is very positive news, which shows that we will see a large number of launches with cameras under the screen in 2021.