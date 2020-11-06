Women’s football champion Wolfsburg wins in Potsdam

Potsdam (AP) – Two-time winner of VfL Wolfsburg celebrated a convincing away victory in the Women’s Bundesliga.

The German champions and cup winners won the top-level duel at Turbine Potsdam 5-0 (3-0) on Friday night and at least temporarily pushed Bayern to the top of the table. Turbine remains in third place.

The defending champion’s goals in the empty Karl-Liebknecht-Stadion were scored by former Potsdam Felicitas Rauch (8th minute), Lena Goeßling (30th / penalty), Dominique Janssen (41st), Lena Oberdorf (48th) and Zsanett Jakabfi (77.).