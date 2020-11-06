Johnny Depp quits ‘Fantastic Beasts’ cast after assault charges

American actor Johnny Depp – who was named a few years ago to play John McAfee in theaters – posted on his Instagram profile today, November 6, that he will no longer be a cast for the film franchise ” Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them ”is part of the Harry Potter universe.

The artist’s decision was made after Warner Bros. request his resignation from the role of Grindelwald due to the controversies in which Depp is involved. The actor is accused of assaulting actress Amber Heard – who was his wife between 2015 and 2017.

In a letter posted to Instagram, Depp thanked fans for their support and loving messages and informed them of the Warner Bros. order. The actor explains that he accepted the company’s decision and that he will no longer play the character of Grindelwald in future films in the franchise.

In the post, Johnny Depp also mentions a UK court ruling that the actor said was a “surreal judgment” and stresses that he will appeal the ruling.

After a publication by the British newspaper “The Sun”, which mentions Johnny Depp as a “wife beater,” the actor sued the newspaper – as well as the group that controls it, News Group Newspapers – but lost the case after a court decision. .

In response to Depp’s request, the judge responsible for the case wrote in his ruling that “the vast majority of the alleged attacks on Ms. Heard by Mr. Depp have been found to comply with civil standards” and thus denied the actor a victory in the trial. . The judge also pointed out that the reus, The Sun and News Goup Nespapers, “showed that the post, in the sense that I think the words mean, is essentially true.”

Johnny Depp’s participation in the films has remained defended even in the face of the initial assault charges against Amber Heard. However, after the latest events, Warner Bros. decided to act on the matter and ask the actor to leave the cast.

Check out the full letter Depp posted on Instagram below:

In light of recent events, I would like to make the following brief statement.

First of all, I want to thank everyone who gave me their support and loyalty.

I feel humble and moved by your many messages of love and concern, especially in recent days.

Second, I would like to let you know that I was invited by Warner Bros. to relinquish my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and accepted this request.

Finally, I mean this.

The surreal judgment of the UK court will not change my struggle to tell the truth and I confirm that I intend to appeal.

My decision remains firm and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false.

My life and my career will not be defined for the moment.

Thanks for reading.