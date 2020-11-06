Radeon Adrenalin 20.11.1 released with COD Black Ops Cold War support and more

In order to provide better support to its consumers for the games that will arrive in the coming days, the American AMD officially confirmed this week the availability of another series of Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020, which reaches version 20.11. 1 with the extension offer in support as a strong point.

According to the changelog published by the company, in this version we have support for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, DIRT 5 and Godfall (which had an estimated 7% improvement in FPS performance with the Radeon RX 5700 XT compared to the previous version).

One point that draws attention in this new update cycle, however, is that AMD has not detailed any officially released bug fixes and enhancements, which leads us to believe that it will have basically the same effect. in general than in the previous version.

As for the known problems, we have that he considers as official the display of the black screen in the advanced synchronization (being therefore indicated the stop of the function), the modification of the HDMI Scaling slider which can be stuck at 30 and overlapping performance metrics and performance tuning tab with incorrect idle speed data displayed on the Radeon RX 5700 row.

If you have a PC or laptop with GPU signed by AMD, you can already download and install the new version of Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 for your device via the links below, having to observe the version of the operating system integrated into your device.