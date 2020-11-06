Biden in the lead – Trump announces wave of lawsuits

Washington (AP) – Joe Biden on the road to victory: The multi-day US presidential vote count took a big step forward for the Democratic challenger to current Donald Trump on Friday.

Biden led in four of the five states still in dispute. Biden overtook President Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia. Trump has made it clear that he absolutely does not want to accept defeat. The United States is facing critical weeks – one way or another.

If Biden wins the state of Pennsylvania with his 20 voters, he would already have a majority of 270 voters. According to decisions already taken, the former vice-president of Barack Obama holds at least 253 votes to date. He was also leading in Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. In contrast, things looked good for Trump in North Carolina and Alaska – which, however, would not be enough for him. The president is not elected directly in the USA, but by an electoral assembly (Electoral College) in December. The inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2021.

Until then, there will most likely still be complicated court proceedings. Violent demonstrations by supporters or opponents of the president are also feared. Trump again presented himself as a victim of systematic voter fraud during a White House appearance, without giving any evidence for his claims. Several US TV stations subsequently canceled their live broadcasts. In the states still pending, the situation on Friday evening (6.30 p.m. CET) was as follows:

PENNSYLVANIA (20 voices):

In the northeastern state, Trump at times led with over 700,000 votes at the start of the count. But Biden increasingly caught up with the postal vote tally and overtook the president on Friday. More recently, it had a lead of over 12,000 votes – around 0.2 percentage point.

GEORGIA (16 votes):

In the Southeastern state, Trump initially led with more than 300,000 votes. During the count, the lead melted. On Friday, Biden was around 1,500 votes ahead, less than 0.1 percentage point. According to the responsible authority in Atlanta, the result should be presented this weekend. If a new tally is expected, each vote must be re-analyzed, which could take until the end of November. Democrats haven’t won Georgia since 1992.

ARIZONA (11 voices):

The AP News Agency and Fox Television had slammed the state against Biden early on election night. Other media have held back. During the countdown, Trump was able to catch up. Most recently, Biden had a lead over 43,000 more.

NEVADA (6 voices):

In the western state – with the gambling stronghold of Las Vegas – Biden looked like limited success. Most recently, he led with over 20,000 votes.

NORTH CAROLINA (15 votes):

In the East Coast state, Trump led with more than 76,000 votes, which Biden could hardly catch up with. Special feature: In North Carolina, postal votes are always counted, which are received before November 12 – nine days after polling day. A result was no longer expected on Friday. Alaska, where there were no results either, is considered a safe bank for Trump.

If the incumbent loses, hardly anyone expects an admission of defeat. The president announced that he would defend himself against defeat with a whole series of lawsuits all the way to the Supreme Court. Trump’s team legal director Matt Morgan said Friday, “This election is not over.” Biden’s predictions for electoral victories in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona are based on results that are far from complete. “As soon as the elections are over, President Trump will be re-elected,” Morgan said optimistically. Lawsuits have already been brought in some states. The initial complaints were dismissed in Michigan and Georgia.

The outgoing president also continued his Twitter fraud allegations. He claimed to have won the election with ease with votes cast “legally”. Twitter immediately warned the tweet that the post may contain misleading information.

Trump’s appearance in his own party is also the subject of massive criticism. Several prominent Republicans have urged to obey Democratic rules. “There is no justification for the president’s remarks tonight that undermine our democratic process,” Republican Gov. of Maryland, Larry Hogan, wrote on Twitter.

There is no concrete evidence of massive electoral fraud. Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) election observers concluded they “found no evidence of systemic problems.”