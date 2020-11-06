AMD EPYC 7713 “Milan” with Zen 3 leaks with 64 cores and performance exceeds 4 Intel Xeon

AMD has taken the tech world by storm with its new Zen 3 architecture. Released on October 8, the design debuted with the record-breaking Ryzen 5000 processor line, having previously dethroned the Intel Core family of 10th generation as the best processor options for gaming.

Red Team’s advancements don’t stop there, however, and new leaks are already giving us a sample of the capabilities of the company’s next-gen server chips. The AMD EPYC 7713 “Milan” was seen by the famous Momomo_US leaker in the SiSoftware database, one of the many benchmarks dedicated to processors, presenting quite impressive figures.

64-core AMD EPYC 7713 processor (64C 128T 2.45 GHz, 64x 512 KB L2, 8x 32 MB L3) https://t.co/LVH7ZQiCH7

The EPYC 7713 is equipped with 64 cores and 128 threads based on the Zen 3 architecture, along with 32MB L2 cache and 256MB L3 cache unified thanks to the new design. In this first moment, still in production, the processor was able to reach 2.45 GHz, although it is not known whether this is the base clock or the boost.





The tested system, built on a Gigabyte MZ72-HB0-00 server, had two EPYC 7713s for a total of 128 cores and 256 threads, and while we don’t know how much RAM is used, up to 2TB of DDR4 is supported. Under these conditions, the server equipped with AMD chips has equaled and sometimes surpassed a bench equipped with 4 Intel Xeon Platinum 8180 processors, much more expensive.

Chipmaker AMD EPYC 7713 now sits in fourth place in the benchmark, just 5% behind leader Intel Xeon Platinum 8280L, also configured with 4 processors. Although the victory seems obvious due to the number of EPYC cores, you have to consider its price and cost effectiveness, which are extremely crucial in servers.

The AMD EPYC “Milan” family based on the Zen 3 architecture is expected to launch later this year, with wide availability expected next year. Like its desktop brethren, there are promises of a 19% gain in instructions per clock and an incredible 40% energy efficiency over its predecessors, the EPYC “Rome” line.