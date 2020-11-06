Nokia 9 Pureview: a mobile phone prototype with a differentiated design spotted again on the Internet

Update – 06/11/2020 – by EB

We previously reported that the Nokia 9 Pureview could have been launched with a rear fingerprint sensor according to a leaked prototype. Today we see this concept developed by Nokia again, but now we have clearer pictures thanks to the Taobao sales platform, where it was sold.

The explosion was made by a Chinese net surfer who discovered the Nokia 9 Pureview sold at Xianyu, which is part of Taobao dedicated to used products. Consult the announcement:

The cell phone was sold for 10,000 yuan, which is around R $ 8,217.73 in direct conversion, probably because the seller has to target a collector of branded cell phones, which is not that hard to find, as we are talking about ‘a brand with over 36 years of history in the mobile telephony market.

Check out more images of the device:

As you can see, the phone has a set of 5 cameras on the back accompanied by a ToF sensor and the fingerprint reader that we have seen before, but now it is displayed in high resolution. Other specs are to be the same as the Nokia 9 Pureview, which ultimately adopted an in-screen fingerprint reader in the final version.

Another interesting point is that the edges are gold, probably a special version of the phone with gold details similar to the Xiaomi Mi MIX, which had an 18k gold ring around the fingerprint sensor.

Original article – 06/12/2020

The Nokia 9 PureView hit the market as one of Nokia’s more exciting launches because of its five-camera set on the back, which immediately caught the attention of mobile photography enthusiasts, promising performance. superior to the competition.

However, the top of the line launched in 2019 ended up disappointing in practical tests, notably showing itself unable to even gain a night mode to help the quality of images captured in poor light conditions, due to a limitation of its system of objectives. .

This model hit the market with an under-display fingerprint reader, however, a recent leak showed that HMD Global was originally planning to launch with a conventional biometric sensor, located on the back, adding even more “information” in this region.

The information was posted a few hours ago on Twitter after the posting of a few photos of an alleged prototype, which were posted by profile @Hikari_Calyx, as can be seen below:

Finally, we have PDOs with fingerprints on the back that previously only existed in their confidential document. pic.twitter.com/rMOHE08kpy

– Hikari Calyx (@Hikari_Calyx) June 12, 2020

It’s no surprise that Nokia’s top of the line brought a slightly different design in its test builds, after all, manufacturers typically prototype dozens of different models until they decide on a final design. , which will arrive on the shelves.

In the case of Nokia 9 PureView’s successor, Nokia 9.3 PureView, apparently more than 10 different models are being tested, including features like an under-display front camera and a 120Hz panel.

The upcoming model, whose possible colors have already been revealed, has even acquired a concept based on the rumors and leaks recorded so far.

Do you prefer a traditional digital reader located on the back, or the more modern solution below the screen? Share your opinions with TudoCelular via the comments space below.

