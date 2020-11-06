Braunschweig gets the first away point at Sandhausen

Sandhausen (dpa) – SV Sandhausen gave a clear lead in the 2nd Bundesliga and thus gave Eintracht Braunschweig the first point away from the season.

After the first goal of the season from former Bundesliga professional Alexander Esswein (4th minute) and a goal from Kevin Behrens (27th), the initially strong SVS seemed on the road to success at 2-2 (2-0) on Friday . But Braunschweig improved in the match after the goal from Nick Proschwitz (46th) and thanks to Yarik Otto shortly before the end (90th + 2) after three away defeats in a row, he got points.

The hosts put Eintracht, who initially sorely missed their ailing captain Martin Kobylanski, repeatedly under pressure in the first half and were clearly superior. At 2-0, Behrens met in a prone position at close range. In the second half, however, the guests dominated the game after Proschwitz’s goal. The payoff: Otto equalized shortly after being substituted.