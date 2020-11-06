PS5: the console has 667 GB of free space on SSD; PS5 games cannot be installed on an external hard drive

With a launch scheduled for next Thursday, the PlayStation 5 is already in the hands of specialized media who can finally release the main information from the console. One of them puts an end to an old question for many users – how much space is available on the device’s SSD.

The PS5 was heralded with a custom high-speed SSD, even surpassing most drives available for PCs, featuring reads of 5 GB / s with uncompressed data and up to 9 GB / s with compression. However, the limitations meant that the maximum storage capacity was set at 825 GB, a very curious number.

As many feared, the reduced size is also reflected in the available space. As revealed by the Android Central site, the PS5 offers 667 GB free on its SSD to install games and applications.

At a time when games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War occupy over 130 GB, that number is expected to cause headaches for users. The expansion will be necessary and fairly easy, taking into account compatibility with traditional M.2 NVMe SSDs, a method that unfortunately will not be supported at launch.

Along with this, it has also been confirmed that the games developed for the new generation cannot be installed on external hard drives or SSDs, connected to the console via USB ports, which is hardly surprising given that we saw a similar situation in Xbox Family Series.

This limitation is due to the way newer games take advantage of advanced next-gen storage, so they would be affected by the reduced speed of external drives. However, backward compatible games will work normally if installed on portable drives.

The PlayStation 5 will launch in a specific group of countries on November 12, with the rest of the world, including Brazil, receiving the console on November 19. Its digital variant is available for pre-sale for R $ 4,199, while the traditional model with disc is sold for R $ 4,699.