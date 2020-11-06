Amazon Prime Video: Top 10 Best Movies From Famous Directors

And another weekend is coming and having given a list of the best movies to enjoy for Halloween, we have the best you can enjoy from renowned directors with great recent and classic movie works. Check out our full list now.

Also, let’s not forget that Amazon gets a lot of news in the month of November in the form of movies and series on Prime Video, so be sure to check everything out to take advantage of one of the streaming services that has come up. most recently developed.

Lucy

From visionary director of La Femme Nikita and The Professional, starring Scarlett Johansson and Oscar® winner Morgan Freeman, comes an action thriller about a woman who accidentally turns the tide on her captors. Modified by a dangerous new drug that allows her to use 100% of her brain capacity, Lucy transforms into a ruthless warrior evolved beyond what a human could imagine.

Parental note: +14 Year: 2014 Director: Luc Besson – Watch

The mighty Chefo

A cold portrait of the rise and fall of the Corleone family in the United States, with the grim criminal history of the Sicilian clan.

Gladiator

Winner of five Oscars® *, including Best Picture and Best Actor (Russel Crowe), GLADIATOR is a daring combination of pure action and extraordinary storyline. The intrepid Maximus is an honorable Roman general of Spanish origin who has his family slaughtered for refusing his loyalty to the unscrupulous Commodus, son of the newly signed Emperor.

Parental rating: +14 Year: 2000 Director: Ridley Scott – Watch

The city of God

Buscapé (Alexandre Rodrigues) is a poor, black and very sensitive young man who grows up in a world of a lot of violence. Buscapé lives in Cidade de Deus, the Rio favela known for being one of the most violent places in the city.

Indicative note: +18 Year: 2002 Directors: Fernando Meirelles, Kátia Lund – Watch

Lord of the Rings – The Two Towers

Frodo and Sam continue their journey to Mordor while their former companions form new alliances to stop Saruman’s advance.

Parental rating: +14 Year: 2002 Director: Peter Jackson – Watch

Save Private Ryan

Based on the drama of WWII. The American soldiers try to save their colleague, Private Ryan, who is behind enemy lines.

Parental rating: +14 Year: 1998 Director: Steven Spielberg – Watch

the wolf of Wall Street

Leonardo DiCaprio plays an ambitious broker, whose fortune and methods lead to excesses and problems with the law.

Parental rating: +18 Year: 2013 Directors: Martin Scorsese, Rob Reiner, Terence Winter – Watch

Guardians

Someone is killing our superheroes. It’s 1985 and the superheroes have teamed up to fight for the murder of one of them. They soon discover a sinister plan that puts all of humanity in grave danger. As they struggle to prevent the impending catastrophe, the superheroes realize that they are the target of destruction. But if our superheroes are gone, who will save us?

Indicative note: +18 Year: 2009 Director: Zack Snyder – Watch

Fight Club

An explosive insomniac (Edward Norton) and charismatic soap salesman (Brad Pitt) turn primitive aggression into a shocking form of therapy. Prepare for the impact!

Parental rating: +18 Year: 1999 Director: David Fincher – Watch

English bastards

During WWII, in Nazi-invaded France, a group of American soldiers of Jewish blood, known as the “Basterds”, were selected to sow fear among those who imposed the harsh rules of the Third Reich.

Indicative note: +18 Year: 2009 Director: Quentin Tarantino – Watch

Do you have any suggestions for a movie that can’t be missing from this list? Tell us in the comments!

