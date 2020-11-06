Global Meditation Market Growth Factors, Product Analysis, Drivers Analysis, Business Growth, Shares, Forecast Period 2020-2027 and Major Competitors-Committee for Children., Stop, Breathe & Think PBC, Breethe. Life , Simple Habit, Inc., Calm. HEADSPACE INC

Meditation market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 9.0 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.40% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the meditation market report are Simply Better Apps, Smiling Mind, Inner Explorer, Inc., Committee for Children., Stop, Breathe & Think PBC, Breethe. Life , Simple Habit, Inc., Calm. HEADSPACE INC, MINDSET Brain Gym Toronto Inc, Inscape among other domestic and global players.

Meditation market is segmented of the basis of products, disorders, meditation type, and information sources. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, meditation market is segmented into meditation programs, yoga centers, apps, websites, books, online courses, and workshops.

On the basis of disorders, the meditation market is segmented into mood disorders, and anxiety disorders.

On the basis of type, the meditation market is segmented into focused attention, open monitoring, and self-transcending meditation.

On the basis of meditation type, the meditation market is bifurcated into sophrology, kundalini yoga and mindful fitness surges.

Meditation market has also been segmented based on the information source into books, newspapers, Internet, DVDs, and articles.

Meditation market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, products, disorders, meditation type, and information sources as referenced above.

The countries covered in the meditation market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the meditation market due to the high prevalence of mental disorders and flourishing yoga centers and meditation programmes. The United States meditation business stayed determined to be evaluated at $959 million in the years of 2015, increasing to $1.21 billion in 2017, medium year-long revenue germination is calculated to exceed above 11.4%, to $2.08 billion by coming 2020. Thus, catering a potential foothold for the meditation market during the

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

