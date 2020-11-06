Global Maternal Blood Test Market 2020-2026 will change the Future | Major Giants –Progenity, Inc., Sema4, Invitae Corporation., Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Global maternal blood test market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for non- invasive prenatal testing and rising risk of chromosomal abnormalities in babies are the factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global maternal blood test market are CENTOGENE AG, Sequenom., Natera, Inc., LifeLabs Genetics, Progenity, Inc., Sema4, Invitae Corporation., Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Inc, BGI., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, YOURGENE HEALTH, Eurofins Scientific, EKF Diagnostics, NiftyTest, among others.

Points to focus in the report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels To gain detailed overview of parent market Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market size has been provided. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Analyze and forecast Maternal Blood Test market on the basis of type, function and application.

Segmentation: Global Maternal Blood Test Market

By Type

(Combined First Trimester Screening, Second Trimester Maternal Serum Screening),

Tested Conditions

(Edwards Syndrome, Patau Syndrome, Down syndrome, Neural Tube Defects),

End- User

(Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

