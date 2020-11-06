International

Promotion on the Play Store: 73 free or discounted Android apps and games

rej November 6, 2020

Sexted on TudoCelular and as always, it’s time to check out another round of promotions currently underway in the Google Play Store, ensuring the possibility of getting new apps, games and customization items free or at a discount.

For today we have a total of 73 titles selected, of which 37 are at zero cost and the rest (36) with discounts if we consider the price normally charged in the Google App Store for devices with Android devices .

Among the titles that are worth mentioning here, we have some interesting games available in the promotion, which includes Final Fantasy IV, Worms 2: Armageddon, Worms 3 and MadRunner, in addition to the Super64Pro emulator for Nintendo 64.

As always, it should be remembered that these titles are free or discounted at the time of publishing this article, with no guarantees when maintaining the price for the long term, indicating the addition to the account as soon as possible.

