Moderate Bundesliga tones for international matches

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – In the debate over the surrender of domestic football players, the top Bundesliga clubs around series champions FC Bayern have adopted moderate tones.

Unlike Werder Bremen and Arminia Bielefeld, who will not be able to visit corona risk areas in the next two weeks, Bayern, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig plan to deactivate their pros as usual. “We are open and positive about the issue because every player likes to go to his national team and likes to play for his country,” Bayern coach Hansi Flick said ahead of the top game at BVB.

The people of Munich are traditionally the most affected by international travel. “Right now it looks like everyone will go to their national teams,” said former assistant to national coach Joachim Loew. There are still individual cases to control, for example with striker Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, who was appointed to the Cameroonian selection. BVB sporting director Michael Zorc said: “Nothing will change in the regulations for professional athletes that they do not have to go into quarantine after their return.” Therefore, assume the existing obligation to park.

Werder Bremen had caused a sensation the day before because the club had not released its professionals for the next period of absence. This concerns Marco Friedl (Austria), Milos Veljkovic (Serbia), Milot Rashica (Kosovo), Yuya Osako (Japan) and Josh Sargent (USA). The background is an order from the Bremen health department which states that players returning from international risk areas must be in quarantine for five days. Also promoted, Bielefeld will not release five of his players.

The Bundesliga summit apparently has fewer worries. RB Leipzig will also send its nominated professionals on upcoming trips without restrictions. Coach Julian Nagelsmann said: “We are releasing the players because they need to be released. There are metrics like testing when players come back. “But talk to the national coaches about the tension, especially in friendlies. Gladbach’s Max Eberl explained that the situation is different from Bremen and Bielefeld. In Borussia, no player should be quarantined after returning .

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim was hit hardest by corona cases in October. Andrej Kramaric and Kasim Adams returned from their international trip with positive tests, and Pavel Kaderabek had to be quarantined nearby after a corona case. The trio have since missed six competitive games. Despite the incidents, the Kraichgauer want to deactivate the professionals again, as coach Sebastian Hoeneß made clear on Friday. Vice-world champion Kramaric is not driving however, as sporting director Alexander Rosen told Nitro: “I am very happy he is not joining the national team”.