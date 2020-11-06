Saved by the clock! Galaxy Watch 3 ECG Helps Human, Treats Heart Disease In United States

A man in the United States says he was “saved” by the Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung’s latest smartwatch. Specifically by the electrocardiogram (ECG) resource, which already exists and is widely used in other countries, but which debuted a few months ago in Brazil.

According to Larry Shiver, who reported his case on video on YouTube, available at the end of this text, Galaxy Watch 3 identified in him symptoms of arterial fibrillation, which is a type of cardiac arrhythmia which, when not left untreated, may lead to stroke or heart attack. . Taking the ECG and receiving the result, Shiver went to his cardiologist and went to the hospital. There he found out that he had another more serious illness called arterial flutter.

In the video, Shiver says he bought the watch three weeks ago and was exploring the functions of the device when he found out about the ECG and, curious about how it worked, he tested it and has ended up being surprised by the result, even if he didn’t know exactly what it was, and tested the feature five more times. All this with the same result.

His cardiologist recommended making an appointment for a more in-depth examination, and two more EKGs were taken in the hospital, and Larry’s heart would have 145 beats per minute in the upper half, while the lower half had a rate of 85. bpm. With the diagnosis, he was referred to the emergency room for more precise care.





At the end of the exam, the nurse asked if Larry was experiencing dizziness or chest pain, and he said he felt nothing and would not have discovered the problem without the Samsung smartwatch, which has other advanced health features like blood pressure monitor, fall detector, and women’s health monitoring.

Features like this are not new, and have been seen on the Apple Watch, for example, and have already helped save lives, as in the case of Brazilian publicist Jorge Freire, who discovered tachycardia. thanks to the Apple watch.

Watch the video with Larry Shiver’s account:

