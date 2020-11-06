Global Label-Free Detection Market 2020 with Covid-19 Impact on Market Size, Share, Global Growth, Trends, Emerging Factors||F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Global Label-Free Detection Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 0.93 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing innovations in the label-free detection technologies.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the label-free detection market are General Electric, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., AMETEK, Inc, HORIBA, Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Attana, New England Biolabs, PerkinElmer Inc., Macrogen, Inc., Zymo Research, Abcam plc, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Malvern Panalytical Ltd., TA Instruments and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation announced that they will sale SU3800 and the oversized SU3900 scanning electron microscopes (SEMs) that have advanced functionalities for automated measurement and wide-angle camera navigation.

In Feb 2019, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation and Asia Clean Capital Limited announced that they both collaborated in distributed solar power project for development of Japanese enterprises operation in the China market.

Market Drivers

Growth in the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

Significant expenditure on research and development by biopharma companies

Rising pharmaceutical outsourcing

Increasing life science research activities in emerging markets act as driver to the market

Market Restraints

High cost of instruments will act as restraints to the market

Issues in sensitivity and throughput will also act as a restraint to the market

Segmentation: Global Label-Free Detection Market

By Product Instruments Consumables

By Technology Surface Plasmon Resonance Bio-Layer Interferometry Isothermal Titration Calorimetry Differential Scanning Calorimetry

By Application Binding Kinetics Binding Thermodynamics Endogenous Receptor Detection Hit Confirmation Lead Generation

By End-User Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Academic & Research Institutes Contract Research Organizations Other End Users

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



Market insights mentioned in the report

Strategic recommendations in key business sections in light of the market estimations. Market share and size of all the foremost industry players Strategic proposals for the new participants To describe and forecast the Label-Free Detection market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Label-Free Detection Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Label-Free Detection Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Label-Free Detection Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

And More…..

