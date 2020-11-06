Microsoft ?? Your phone ?? can now run multiple applications simultaneously on the PC

Update (06/11/2020) – BB

In August, users of specific Samsung phones celebrated a new feature in Microsoft’s “Your Phone” app, which mirrors the screen of third-party apps on the computer.

Now, according to the post of Analyze Otero Diaz, program manager at Microsoft, on Twitter, the novelty is starting to be extended to more South Korean phones, and in addition, it is also gaining new features in the app.

From new versions, in addition to selecting an application to be mirrored on the computer and controlling it through this screen, users have the option of running multiple applications simultaneously on the PC.

In the image posted on the social network, it is possible to see applications such as Uber Eats, WhatsApp and Instagram, as well as a banking application, running on a single screen of “Your Phone” under Windows. The applications are displayed in their traditional windows, as if it were the screen of the cell phone and it is possible to see all the information in each of them.

However, the executive explained that the feature had started to be released gradually, meaning it could take some time before all users of compatible devices had access to it.

Also, there is no information on feature release for more devices or even for other manufacturers.

So far, Samsung’s list of compatible phones includes those that are in versions starting with Android 9 (Pie) and some of them can be seen in this list.

Original text (08/25/2020)

Samsung cell phone owners can now use Android apps on their PC

Since the beginning of last year, Windows began testing a feature that allows users of certain Samsung devices to mirror the screen of applications installed on the smartphone to the computer screen through the “Your Phone” application. “.

Previously reserved for users of Windows Insider – Microsoft’s software testing program – the novelty is now available to users of the final version of the Redmond operating system.

However, it is important to explain that not all users of Samsung devices have this option – it is limited to some of the more common models in South Korea. See the full list below:

Android apps on Windows.

Mirroring the apps installed on the models listed for Windows is pretty straightforward. The basic principle is to have the “Your Phone” application correctly installed on your phone and to have the same add-on activated in Windows.

Microsoft also points out that there is no need to sign in to an account on “Your Phone” or the Windows add-on. Simply make the connection between the two devices to enable mirroring. The only important point to ensure the connection is that both devices must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Another highlight is that while logging in it is possible to pin some Android apps to the taskbar or Windows Start menu, which makes it more convenient to use on your computer.

However, it is important to note that some applications may not display correctly on the computer and some of them may display a black screen instead of the application itself. Some games may not support the use of keyboard and mouse, while other apps may continue to play audio on your smartphone instead of your PC when mirroring is enabled.

Finally, Microsoft explains that this is a server update for the “Your Phone” add-on, so there is no need to check for other updates. The only important point is to make sure that the Windows 10 October 2018 package is installed correctly.

