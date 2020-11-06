Focus on the cockroaches! Xiaomi continues to lead sales in India in the third quarter

In a difficult year for the population and the industry, the smartphone market is no longer feeling the pandemic, especially in India, according to IDC.

There, in the third quarter of that year, 54.3 million smartphones were sold, representing a 17% growth over the same period last year. It is assumed that part of this growth is directly related to the demand for mobile devices for remote classrooms in the country.

48% of that was marketed through online channels, more suited to this period of social distancing, while 52% was reserved for offline commerce. Internet sales are up 24% from a year ago, while physical stores have seen an 11% increase in sales in the past 12 months.

It should be noted that out of the total smartphones sold, 1 million of them have 5G technology. India is even later than Brazil in implementing the fifth generation of mobile networks. No operator is working with 5G there, yet.

Another important fact is that of this total amount, 84% of cell phones sold are in the range up to US $ 200. India has always been a country with this cheaper device consumption profile, and that’s why the Chinese are celebrating. Handsets with a total cost of up to $ 100 represent 29% of this input device slice.

The flagship market, however, has also grown: a 91% increase in sales compared to 2019, but sales in this segment are noticeably lower, so in terms of percentages, that growth may not be something. also expandable in terms of market share.

The high performance phone segment is led by Apple, Samsung and OnePlus. Meanwhile, in total, Xiaomi sold 13.5 million devices over the period and Samsung 12.1 million. The most sought after phones were the Redmi 8A, Redmi 8, Redmi Note 9, and Galaxy M31 and M21.

Remember that Xiaomi recently reached the position of the third largest smartphone maker in the world and won the silver medal in Italy. Sky is the limit?

(updated November 6, 2020, 3:02 p.m.)