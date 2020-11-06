Battlefield 6 to release next year exclusively for next-gen consoles

The next generation of consoles is already knocking on the door, like the arrival date of the new Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, of the PlayStation 5 approach from Microsoft and Sony. With this, several successful franchise games are expected for the console.

One of them is Battlefield 6, which is expected to arrive exclusively for next-gen gaming consoles between March and June of next year.

In a recent interview, Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts, explained that DICE is working on the franchise’s next title with “a scale never seen before” and revealed that the game is slated for release on new consoles in the spring of 2021. Northern Hemisphere: “The next Battlefield is slated for the holidays of 2021, we can’t wait to share a lot more about the game in the spring.”

In addition, the executive pointed out the processing power of the new generation of consoles from Sony and Microsoft and pointed out that these features will make it possible to perform better in the new game in the series:

The technical advancements of the new consoles allow the team to deliver a true next generation vision for the franchise. We have practice testing internally, and the team has received very positive feedback on the game as we have started to engage our community.

Andrew Wilson,

CEO of Electronic Arts.

The PlayStation 5 is expected to arrive in stores in Brazil from November 19 – the same date that shipments for those who have reserved the console begin. Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X are scheduled for release on November 10.

Keep in mind that, as we saw a few months ago, EA’s new first-person shooter is expected to feature larger maps and a Battle Royale mode.