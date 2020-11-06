2021 Motorcycle World Cup schedule: Sachsenring in June

Valencia (dpa) – With Germany racing on the Sachsenring and a total of 20 stations, the motorcycle world championship will take place next year.

The World Motorcycle Association FIM and rights holder Dorna have presented a corresponding provisional timetable. As a result, the World Championship race will take place on June 20, 2021 at the Sachsenring in Hohenstein-Ernstthal.

The prerequisite for this, however, is that there is no postponement due to the corona pandemic. In the current season, the race in Germany has been canceled due to the ban on major events. Around 200,000 spectators had come to the events in previous years. Without paying the fans, the three-day World Cup weekend could not be funded this year.