Anker launches Bluetooth speakers in Brazil with water protection from R $ 249

Anker continues to bet on the domestic market and presents on Friday November 6 two new Bluetooth speakers emphasizing portability, water resistance and long battery life.

Among the novelties we have the new SoundCore icon with an elongated bar shape with a battery lasting up to 12 hours on a single charge. The model is IP67 certified, which allows users to listen to music, podcasts, or other cell phone content in virtually any environment, whether in the rain or in the sun.





In a press release, Anker states that the SoundCore Icon is compact and easy to carry thanks to the removable handle “which allows you to hang it wherever you want as a bag, backpack, trees, bike or rail”. The speaker has a 10W speaker with Bluetooth 5.0 and a micro-USB connector.

Regarding the sound, the company promises a “surprising” quality, since the loudspeaker “uses an oversized elliptical speaker which allows to maximize space and extract even more power from the sound material with increasing bass” , said Anker., guaranteeing a super compact speaker “with impressive audio power for reproduction in any space, whether internal or external.”





And the second version concerns the SoundCore Icon Mini, which stands out for its even smaller and lighter body that delivers a powerful sound: “at just 287g, it is roughly the same size as a deck of cards and fits in your pocket. “

Anker also guarantees support for IP67 certification against water and dust, allowing the enclosure to be used near swimming pools and rivers, as splashing does not impact product quality. . The Icon Mini speaker has a power of 3 W, which uses Bluetooth 4.2 and a micro-USB connector.

The Icon Mini is said to have 8 hours of battery life with “better sound quality than many large speakers” and the ability to make calls with the built-in speaker microphone.

Both speakers are already available on the official Anker website. The SoundCore Icon comes with a suggested price of R $ 499 in black, while the SoundCore Icon Mini has a suggested price of R $ 249 and arrives in orange.