Malaria Diagnostics Market 2020 – 2026 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Top Key Players like Abbott Laboratories, Atlas Medical, Access Bio, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Biomérieux SA, Novartis AG

According to the report, the global malaria diagnostics industry was estimated at $728,870 thousand in 2018, and is expected to hit $1,085,106 thousand by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Surge in prevalence of malaria across the world, rise in healthcare expenditure, and surge in adoption of advanced diagnostics drive the global malaria diagnostics market. However, less demand from underdeveloped countries hinders the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in emerging economies create new opportunities in the next few years.

The rapid diagnostic tests segment to lead the trail by 2026-

Based on product type, the rapid diagnostic tests segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global malaria diagnostics market share in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2026. Surge in healthcare expenditure in developing countries has propelled the market growth. The molecular diagnostic tests segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 6.0% throughout the forecast period. Rising awareness among people regarding early diagnosis of malaria and the wide array of benefits offered by drug molecular diagnostic tests spur the growth of the segment.

Based on end user, the clinics segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to contribute its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the diagnostic centers segment would witness the largest growth rate with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026. The research also discusses the hospitals segment.

LAMEA to maintain the top status till 2026, North America to grow at the third highest CAGR-

Based on geography, LAMEA contributed to 94% of the global malaria diagnostics market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain the lion’s share till 2026. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the study period. Surge in awareness regarding the use of antimalarial drugs in this region has propelled the growth. However, North America would register a CAGR of 4.1% by 2026.

Key market players of the global malaria diagnostics market analyzed in the research include Abbott Laboratories, Atlas Medical, Access Bio, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Biomérieux SA, Novartis AG, Meridian Bioscience Inc., Premier Medical Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Olympus Corporation, and Siemens AG. They have adopted various strategies including partnerships, collaborations, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

