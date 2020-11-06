Samsung reactivates Galaxy Match to help users choose smartphones on Black Friday

In order to help its users and potential new customers choose the perfect smartphone, thereby helping to choose the one that best matches the brand’s catalog for their usage profiles, Samsung has officially announced the availability of Galaxy Match.

With objective answers, the system asks five user-specific questions focused on usability (do you use your smartphone more for :), the camera (how do you use your camera?), The display (which screen size?), battery (how is your battery at the end of the day?) and price (how much is your dream Galaxy worth?), which allows the system to offer the most adapted.

According to Stella Colucci, senior marketing manager at Samsung Brazil, the Galaxy Match is seen as an important tool for enabling users to make the right choice when choosing a new device.

“Samsung has a large portfolio of smartphones, developed for people with a wide variety of backgrounds. Thus, Galaxy Match is a very important tool for users to choose the right device, connecting the specs that are most part of their routine to the smartphone. This is another initiative to strengthen our relationships with people ”

Those who wish to take the quiz to the test and check which device will be the best fit for their usage profile can do so via the link below.

As always, remember that afterwards you can check out the main offers of the device offered here on TudoCelular.

So what did you think of the Galaxy Match proposal? Tell us in the comments!