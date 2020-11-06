Ophthalmic Devices Market Is Expected to See Extensive Worldwide Growth |Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Essilor International S.A., HAAG-Streit Holding AG, Johnson & Johnson

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Global Ophthalmic devices market generated $32.53 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $44.86 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global ophthalmic devicesmarket based onproduct function, and region.

The vision care segment to maintain its lead status-

Based on product function, the vision care segment accounted for nearly half of the global ophthalmic devices market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in trend of contact lenses and increase in number of patient with vision corrections. However, the diagnostic devices segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027. The changing consumer preference from traditional and manually operated refractors to auto-refractors drives the growth of the segment.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players

Abbott Laboratories

Novartis AG

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Essilor International S.A.

HAAG-Streit Holding AG

Johnson & Johnson

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG.

