Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market 2020 with Covid-19 Impact, Industry Size, Share, Growth, Forecast, 2025

According to the report, the global bone grafts and substitutes market was pegged at $2.69 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.91 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Rapid development of novel bone grafts materials such as biocompatible synthetic bone grafts and rise in prevalence of bone and joint disorders are the major factors driving the growth of the global bone grafts and substitutes market. Moreover, surge in the number of patients suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and other joint disorders have supplemented the market growth. However, high cost of surgeries and several ethical issues associated with bone grafting procedures have hampered the market development. On the contrary, increasing inclination of key market players toward R&D activities and surge in demand for orthopedic procedures among geriatric population would provide lucrative opportunities for the market leaders in the coming years.

The cell-based matrices segment is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% through 2025. This is because they offer better reproducibility and cost-effectiveness than other product types available in the market. However, the bone grafts substitutes segment would dominate the market through 2025, capturing more than half of the total market revenue during the study period.

Among regions, the market in North America contributed over half of the market share. This is due to favorable reimbursement rates and rise in the incidence of orthopedic disorders. Nonetheless, Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the study period. The report also analyzes other regions such as Europe and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

Major applications of bone grafts and substitutes

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the various applications of bone grafts and substitutes, including spinal fusion, trauma, joint reconstruction, dental bone grafting, and craniomaxillofacial. The spinal fusion segment dominated the global bone grafts and substitutes market in 2017 and is expected to hold the largest share in the global market through 2025, contributing about 45%. However, the joint reconstruction segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% through 2025, owing to rise in demand for joint reconstruction among patients suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and other joint disorders.

Asia-Pacific to be fastest-growing, North America to generate highest revenue

In 2017, the North America region garnered $1.61 billion, contributing more than half of the market share, owing to favorable reimbursement rates and rise in the incidence of orthopedic disorders. However, Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the study period. The other regions analyzed in the report are Europe and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

Key market players

The leading companies in the global bone grafts and substitutes market include Medtronic plc, DePuySynthes, Wright Medical Group N.V., Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (Bacterin), Baxter International Inc., Stryker Corporation, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., and Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation (MTF).