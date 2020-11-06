Advanced Wound Care Market 2020 – 2026 Top Key Players Like Adynxx, Inc., B Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Group plc , Essity AB

As per the report, the global advanced wound care industry was estimated at $8.45 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $13.94 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Surge in geriatric population, increase in incidences of diabetes, obesity and chronic conditions, and high-end technological advancements to deal with complex wounds fuel the growth of the global advanced wound care market. On the other hand, high cost of advanced wound care products impedes the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, untapped opportunities in developing economies is expected to create a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario:

The spread of Covid-19 has majorly interrupted the processes in health care services, due to the redeployment of doctors for treating Covid-19 patients.

On the other hand, the demand for advanced wound care would grow during the pandemic as patients with multiple comorbidities may have an increased risk of getting infected from the corona virus.

The advanced wound care market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the therapy devices segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the advanced wound care market. On the other hand, the active wound care segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes segments including infection management and exudate management.

The chronic wounds segment to remain lucrative during the estimated period-

Based on application, the chronic wounds segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global advanced wound care market in 2018, and is anticipated to dominate during 2019–2026. The same segment is also projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.7% by 2026. Various methods are now available to treat chronic wounds, including, debridement, moist wound healing, vacuum-assisted closure, oxygenation, warming etc., which has driven the growth of the segment.

Based on region, the report has been analyzed across regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The North America region contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global advanced wound care market. On the other hand, the region across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

The key market players in the report include 3M (Acelity Inc.), Adynxx, Inc., B Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Group plc , Essity AB (BSN Medical GmbH), Integra Lifesciences (Derma sciences), Investor AB (Mölnlycke Health Care AB), Johnson & Johnson, Medline Industries, Inc., Medtronic plc., Organogenesis Holdings Inc., and Smith & Nephew Plc.

