Vivo announces promotion for films with up to 60% discount

Vivo Play announced today, November 6, a promotion for its app, which will make several movies available on the streaming service with discounts of up to 60%.

In the list of content available during this period, it will be possible to find films such as the eight titles of the “Harry Potter” saga, as well as productions such as Bad Boys: Forever “,” Lovely Women “,” A Rainy Day ” in New York ”,“ The 5th Wave ”, among others, for values ​​starting at R $ 1.95.

Movies can be viewed using the Vivo Play app for smart TV, tablet, mobile phone and computer. The app is available for free for Android and iOS, in addition to Samsung and LG smart TVs.

It should be remembered that since June the platform also allows access to the Amazon Prime Video streaming service, which must be signed separately by the user for me to be available on the operator’s application.

The application also provides access to traditional television channels available via decoder, in addition to more than 25,000 titles on demand.

The promotion announced by Vivo Play will be valid throughout the month of November and titles will be available for viewing through the app on any of the platforms compatible with streaming until the 30th.