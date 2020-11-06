Dungeons 3 is offered, how do you get it?

Once again the Epic Games Store is offering its players a free game. Dungeons 3 will be available until November 12, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

Dungeons 3 was developed by Realmforge Studios and published by Kalypso Media and has been available on PC since October 13, 2017.

“By convincing the dark elf priestess of the softened surface regions to become his first lieutenant, the Dungeon Lord found a way to direct his campaign of conquest from the confines of his underground hideout. With Thalya at the helm and the forces of evil gathered behind her, players must use all the blows they can imagine to crush these pesky heroes of the world once and for all!

Let your dark side speak by creating a unique underground dungeon with a variety of rooms, traps, and structures. Recruit despicable creatures, orcs, succubi, zombies, and more to build the most terrifying army the world has ever seen. And when your forces are ready, emerge from the darkness and lead your troops into the unbearable light of the surface world. Their advance will lead to the corruption of the land and the death of anything that vaguely resembles a hero, unicorn, or something sweet. And for the first time in the Dungeon series, you can venture through randomly generated levels so that no two games are the same: an eternity of distraction for all evil conquerors! “

Dungeons 3, PC hardware recommendations

The title requires at least a 2.8 GHz Intel quad-core processor or an AMD FX 6000 chip, 4 GB RAM and an AMD / NVIDIA graphics solution with 1 GB VRAM that works with DirectX 11 and Shader Model 5.0 (Radeon HD 7000 series and GeForce GTX) compatible is 600 series).

A 3.5 GHz quad-core processor (Core i5 4000 series / AMD Ryzen 3 series) and 8 GB of RAM are recommended for simplification. The graphics part is also developing with a Radeon R9 300 series or a GeForce GTX 900 series. In all cases the game requires 5 GB of storage space.

To use this process, you will need to log into your account on the Epic Games Store client. If you don’t have an account, just create one. The offer is available on the homepage. Note that once downloaded, the game will remain in your library for life. The offer ends on November 12th at 5:00 p.m.