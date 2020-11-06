Tone and Actions of US Media Change

Washington (dpa) – “Twitter is out of control” – this is how the angry US president sounds on Friday. The most powerful man in the Western world can fire nuclear warheads, but he is no longer allowed to make uncontrollably false or misleading statements on Twitter.

And that’s not all: During President Donald Trump’s recent appearance, several US media outlets cut their live broadcasts because his allegations of alleged voter fraud were as vivid as they were unfounded.

Three days after the election, there are clear trends: Democrat Joe Biden appears to have won the election, so Trump is fighting all the more, but the US media does not want to pass it on uncritically – no matter how venerable presidency.

The “USA Today” newspaper, which is not particularly critical of Trump, has stopped its live broadcast of Trump’s press conference and removed the video from all platforms. “Our job is to spread the truth – not baseless conspiracy theories,” editor-in-chief Nicole Carroll said of the media company’s decision. “President Trump asserted without evidence that the presidential election was corrupt and fraudulent,” Carroll wrote.

The president’s statements and press conferences are usually broadcast in their entirety on major U.S. broadcasters – regardless of the political leanings of the media. But his appearance Thursday night (local time) crossed a line: Broadcasters ABC, CBS, CNBC, NBC and MSNBC cut their uncommented live signal during Trump’s speech. “Here we are again in the unusual situation of not only interrupting the President of the United States, but also correcting the President of the United States,” said of MSNBC presenter Brian Williams.

Trump is only trying to use good evening airtime to broadcast his crass theses about the supposedly stolen election victory during the ongoing vote count, ABC moderator David Muir said. “We don’t see anyone stealing anything tonight. This is democracy and we have asked the American people to be patient, ”Muir said.

Trump’s critical broadcaster CNN and Trump’s in-house broadcaster Fox News broadcast the appearance live in full. But then, CNN’s – always critical – moderators almost felt like the Emperor was out of clothes from their perspective. “He’s the President of the United States, he’s the most powerful person in the world. And we see him as a big turtle lying on its back in the scorching sun and struggling because he realizes his time is up, ”said Anderson Cooper. “But he didn’t take it, and now he wants to take everyone with him, including this country,” Cooper said.

Even at CNBC, the rather neutral commercial TV channel, perplexity seemed to spread over Trump’s 16-minute performance. Commenting on the shutdown of the live signal, presenter Shepard Smith, who worked at Fox News, said, “In my 30-year career, I have never interrupted a President of the United States. We have always avoided it, even when others have. But if another person used our platform to lie to our viewers, we would stop them. And to be honest: enough is enough. “

Even on Trump-linked Fox News, a presenter said after the show that no evidence of Trump’s claims had yet been seen. The broadcaster’s White House correspondent John Roberts, who is generally also liked by Trump, said the president would be aware of his defeat given the state of the vote count. That’s why he’s trying to “find an alternative way to keep the White House” through prosecution and prosecution.

Even Trump’s favorite medium, the short message service Twitter, where he has 88 million subscribers, seemed to please the president less and less. His profile there looks like a collection of warnings since the election. “Some or all of the content of this tweet is controversial and could be misleading with respect to an election or social process,” warnings that preceded Trump’s posts said. Twitter has also limited the ability to distribute the tweets. Trump saw it as the censorship of a liberal elite. “Twitter is out of control,” he angered Friday morning – in a tweet.

The conflict is likely to escalate in the coming weeks if Biden’s predictable election victory is confirmed. Trump remains the legitimate president until January 20 – and he left no doubt that he will fight for victory until the final trial. However, it seems that the US media no longer reflexively wants to convey his partly baseless claims. Unlike atomic bombs, Trump, the commander-in-chief of the US military, cannot control the media.