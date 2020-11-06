Harman Kardon FLY TWS arrives in Brazil with a premium look and full audio promise

Harman Kardon is one of several brands under the Harman umbrella, being one of the sophistication-focused JBL sisters, as the company’s latest launches in Brazil show. Onyx Studio 6, the company’s portable speaker, features rugged construction and premium materials, while SoundSticks 4 features a completely different design, inspired by artwork.

As expected, sophistication remains the hallmark of the company’s latest headset in the country, the Harman Kardon FLY TWS. The buttons and the case have a leather finish, in addition to the IPX5 certification of resistance to water splashes and sweat to allow their use even during rain or physical exercise.

Technically speaking, here we have 5.6mm drivers with a frequency response between 10Hz and 20kHz, with FLY TWS promising to deliver rich, full-bodied sound. There are also Talk Thru and Ambient Aware modes, which allow the passage of external sound, Google Fast Pair technology for quick pairing on Android smartphones running system version 6.0 or higher.

By completing the package, the device is controlled by gestures, has a proprietary app for configurations, uses a connection via Bluetooth 5.0, supports commands via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and offers 6 hours of use on each phone, for a total of 20 hours with Case.

Technical specifications

Speaker size: 5.6 mm Frequency response: 10 Hz to 20 kHz Impedance: 17 ohms Sensitivity: 97 dB NPS Microphone sensitivity: -6 dBV at 1 kHz / Pa Frequency range: 100 Hz to 8 kHz Range Bluetooth frequency: 2.402 to 2.480 GHz Bluetooth profile and version: A2DP 1.3, AVRCP 1.5 and HFP 1.6 Bluetooth version: 5.0 Headset battery type: Button type battery (55 mA / 3.7 V) Charger box battery: polymer and Li ion (450 mA / 3.7 V) Power supply: 5 V Charging time: <2 hours (from a discharged battery) Battery life: up to 6 hours Total battery life (with case): up to 20 hours ear: 7.3 g each (14.6 g in total) Charger case: 59.2 g

Price and availability

The Harman Kardon FLY TWS is now available from the manufacturer’s official store, only in black, with a suggested price of R $ 999.