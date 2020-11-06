Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Is Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2025

Global intravenous immunoglobulin market accounted for $8,995 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $15,964 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) is the parenteral preparation of purified immunoglobulin derived from large pools of human plasma containing antibodies against a broad spectrum of bacterial and viral agents. The IVIG demand has been growing on account of increased usage in primary immunodeficiency and application in newer indications. The emerging concept of hyper-immune globulin is likely to increase the efficacy of IVIG treatments by providing passive immunity to patients against disease causing agents. Allied Market Research estimates that about 130 tons of IVIG was issued in 2014 and is expected to reach 215 tons by 2021.

Key finding of the study:

Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) and the hypogammaglobulinemia are the leading application for IVIG, collectively contributing about 2/5 th of the market revenue

of the market revenue Congenital AIDS is projected to be one of the fastest-growing application segments at a CAGR 9.3% during the forecast period

North America will remain the leading region throughout the forecast period, 2015-2021, closely followed by the Asia-Pacific

will remain the leading region throughout the forecast period, 2015-2021, closely followed by the Europe is projected to be the fastest growing IVIG market during 2015-2021

Geographically, North America and Asia-Pacific constitute the two largest markets for IVIG, collectively accounted for ~75% of the market revenue in 2014. Higher adoption rates, large patient population, and the presence of largest plasma collection & manufacturing base are the key factors responsible for the growth of IVIG market in these regions. However, the market growth outlook across developing economies is also looking strong, owing to increasing awareness towards immunodeficiency and rare autoimmune diseases, favorable reimbursement initiatives and improved healthcare expenditure.

Key Findings of the Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market:

Myasthenia gravis segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Hypogammaglobulinemia was the largest revenue contributor in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. North America dominated the global intravenous immunoglobulin market in 2017. LAMEA is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.3% from 2018-2025.

