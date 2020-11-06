Coach Glasner unhappy with Wolfsburg transfers

Wolfsburg (AP) – Coach Oliver Glasner said he was unhappy with VfL Wolfsburg’s transfer policy ahead of the Bundesliga home game against 1899 Hoffenheim.

The Austrian had said in an interview with Sky the day before: “One of our transfer goals was to get a player with speed and depth. We just couldn’t do that. “

In a conference call with journalists from Wolfsburg on Friday, he again highlighted those statements and added: “It is clear that we and I had other ideas that we could not implement. We did not meet our transfer target on the offensive. It’s a shame because we talked about it for months. And what we’ve been discussing for months, I announced in the interview. “

When asked if this could be interpreted as a conflict between him on the one hand and sporting director Jörg Schmadtke and sporting director Marcel Schäfer on the other hand, Glasner only replied: It was an interpretation.