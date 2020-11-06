More leeway for debtors, less plastic

Berlin (dpa) – Not just Corona: the Bundesrat has adopted a number of resolutions – on electoral reform for the Bundestag and tougher penalties for members of the Bundestag. But there should also be relief for citizens plagued by pandemics, as the State Chamber decided at its Friday meeting in Berlin.

DISPOSABLE PLASTICS: As of July 2021, disposable plastic items should no longer be allowed to be sold. This applies, for example, to straws, cutlery, plates, mixing sticks, balloon holders and cotton swabs. The Federal Council also paved the way for the implementation of the European-wide ban in Germany. From July 2021, beverage cups and polystyrene food containers will also be taboo. The aim is to avoid unnecessary plastic waste.

PERSONAL PROTECTION: Consumers in debt have more opportunities to save money in a so-called foreclosure protection account. For example, the deadline for transferring unused credits without seizure is extended from one month to three months. This should allow those concerned to save higher amounts than before. Bank customers can convert their checking account into a foreclosure protection account, on which a monthly balance of nearly 1200 euros cannot be entered.

SANCTIONS FOR MEPs: If MEPs break the rules of conduct, they risk more severe penalties in the future. You may be fined if you fail to report reportable donations or if you violate the ban on accepting ineligible donations. In addition, MEPs may in future be penalized if they use employees for tasks unrelated to the Bundestag, in particular for campaigning. A particularly heavy fine of up to half of the member’s annual diet threatens here.

ELECTORAL REFORM: Electoral reform aims to slow the growth of the Bundestag, which currently has 709 parliamentarians. However, there are doubts about its effectiveness. It is expected that the number of 299 constituencies will remain in the elections in a year. A party’s excess mandates must be partially offset against their list mandates. And if the regular variable of 598 seats is exceeded, up to three overhanging terms should not be offset by compensatory terms.

SHORT-TERM WORK BENEFIT: The extended reference period provided for by the federal government for partial unemployment benefits in the Corona crisis has been approved by the Federal Council. Normally, the regulation expired at the end of the year. The reference period for partial unemployment benefit is to be extended to 24 months, at most until the end of 2021 – the Berlin regional chamber also ruled on Friday. The extension must apply to all companies that start partial unemployment by the end of 2020.

PENALTIES FOR RASERS: Once again, the Federal Council found no compromise on fines and driving bans. This is a reform of the catalog of fines, which has in fact been in force since the end of April – but due to a formal error, the old sanctions continue to apply. It also weakens the new rules for the protection of cyclists, as violations are not yet sanctioned. The Federal Minister of Transport, Andreas Scheuer (CSU), as well as the Union and the FDP in the Länder also want to weaken the reinforced sanctions for speeding violations during the correction, as they consider them disproportionate.