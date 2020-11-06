IoT Healthcare Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | IBM Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V.,(Europe), Microsoft (US) and More

IoT Healthcare Market research report is a resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry. The report not only takes into consideration all the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis but also gives all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period. This industry analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications. The IoT Healthcare Market report acts as a window to the industry which gives description of what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are.

The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are evaluated in the persuasive IoT Healthcare Market report. The report gives market analysis by taking into account market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry. This market report estimates, Global market development trends for industry. The report also provides the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also performed here. Lastly, the report makes few important proposals for a new project of IoT Healthcare Market before evaluating its feasibility.

Market Analysis: Global IoT Healthcare Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 263.43 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2083.62 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 29.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major Competitors: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global IOT healthcare market are Medtronic (Ireland), Cisco Inc (US). GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), STANLEY Healthcare (USA), Capsule Technologies, Inc (USA), IBM Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V.,(Europe), Microsoft (US),.(US), SAP affiliate company (Germany), AdhereTech (US), Cerner Corporation (US), PhysIQ(US). Meru Health(US), LifeFuels Inc (USA), Keriton (US), CARRÉ TECHNOLOGIES INC. (US), ConnectedHealth (Singapore),

IoT Healthcare Market Segmentation: Global IoT Healthcare Market By Component, {Medical Devices, Systems and Software, Services (System Integration Services, Professional Services, Support and Maintenance Services)}, Application (Telemedicine, Clinical Operations and Workflow Management, Connected Imaging, Inpatient Monitoring, Medication Management), Connectivity Technology (Bluetooth Low Energy, Wi-Fi, Cellular, Near Field Communication (NFC), Satellite), End Users (Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics, Clinical Research Organization (CRO), Research and Diagnostics Laboratories), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global IoT Healthcare Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Implementation of IoT solutions for reduced cost of care act as a driver to the market.

Lack of competence in deploying IoT solutions act as restraints to the market.

In March 2017, Medtronic launched Reveal LINQ Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) with TruRhythm Detection; it is an advanced cardiac monitor with high accuracy to efficiently identify abnormal heartbeats. The device communicates wirelessly with a patient’s bedside monitor, which uploads device data to the Medtronic CareLink network. This helped the company to offer highest quality products and services to deliver clinical and economic value to its consumers.

Global IoT healthcare market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of IoT healthcare market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

