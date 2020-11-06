Google Pixel 4a undergoes stress test showing good durability despite the price

After numerous delays and leaks, Google announced in early August its Pixel 4a, the most affordable offer in the famous Pixel line. Equipped with the Snapdragon 730G processor and more modest visual and other specs, the device has followed its predecessor’s path as an excellent cost-benefit, giving a large number of users the experience of Google software at a relatively low price. low.

Three months after its arrival, the Pixel 4a finally arrives in the hands of Youtuber Zack, of the JerryRigEverything channel, to pass its famous durability test. Despite the savings Google has made, it appears the search giant’s device is rugged enough to deal with everyday situations, beating the resistance analysis with praise.

Entirely constructed of plastic, the device doesn’t have the same sleekness of devices as the iPhone SE, but it ends up preventing accidents from forcing the user to pay for, say, repairing a broken glass in the back. The choice also shows some more curious decisions from Google, which hid the antennas under plastic, in a metal structure. The Pixel 5 featured similar engineering to enable wireless charging in its aluminum body.

Another move to cut costs, the capacitive digital reader attached to the back of the Pixel 4a has also proven to be a great choice. With a quick read, the component kept its functionality intact even after being deeply scratched by the youtuber.

Upon closing the packaging, the Pixel 4a showed no damage when flexed by Zack. Due to the more fragile structure compared to metal, the smartphone bent, but no damage occurred and the Pixel continued to function normally. The content creator concludes the test by naming the device as the most durable in its price range. You can check the durability test in full in the following video:

The Google Pixel 4a is already on sale overseas, available only in black, with a suggested price of US $ 349 (~ R $ 1,918). There’s also a package that includes one of Google’s washable recycled cases for those who prefer, costing US $ 389 (~ R $ 2,137).

Technical specifications

5.8 inch OLED screen with FHD resolution + hole display, HDR and 19.5: 9 aspect ratio Snapdragon 730G GPU Adreno 618 processor 6 GB RAM 128 GB internal storage 8 MP front camera (f / 2.0) Rear camera 12.2 MP (f / 1.7) Rear digital player, NFC, stereo sound, Bluetooth 5.0 and P2 port for headset 3.140mAh battery with support for Android 10 18W fast charge with support up to 3 years of updates Dimensions: 144 x 69.4 x 9.2 mm Weight: 143g The Google Pixel 4a is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified upon arrival.