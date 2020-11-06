All of Italy is a Corona risk zone

There are few areas left in Europe that are not yet considered a risk area. Now the second most popular holiday destination for Germans has also been completely affected.

Berlin (dpa) – Due to the dramatically increasing number of infections, the federal government is classifying all of Italy as a corona risk zone from Sunday.

In addition, the whole of the Portuguese mainland, almost all of Sweden and Denmark with the exception of the Greenland Islands and the Faroe Islands were placed on the list of risks maintained by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI ). The whole of northern Greece and the province around Athens as well as individual regions of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway are also included.

There are no longer any countries in Europe without a risk zone. With the exception of two small communities in Austria, the entire border area with Germany in the nine neighboring countries is now also affected.

The classification as a risk area and the associated travel warnings from the Federal Foreign Office do not mean a travel ban, but should have the greatest possible deterrent effect on tourists. The good thing for vacationers: you can cancel already booked trips if your destination is declared a risk zone. The bad: Returnees from at-risk areas must currently be in quarantine for up to 14 days, but may be released prematurely with a negative test.

Classification as a risk area occurs when a country or region exceeds the limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 population in the last seven days. Much of Germany is also already a risk area according to these criteria.

Italy was not affected until very late by the second corona wave, but the number of infections has increased rapidly there too. More recently, the second most popular holiday destination for Germans after Spain, only Calabria in the south of the country was “risk free”. Since Sunday, Italy has been completely on the RKI’s risk list.

In Portugal, only the islands of the Azores and Madeira, far from the mainland, are then exempt from the travel warning issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Algarve, the southern coast of mainland Portugal, is different: as one of the last popular holiday destinations on the European continent, it is becoming a risk area.

In Greece, the Aegean Islands are excluded from the travel advisory, as are the Peloponnese and a few other areas in the southern half of the country.

Estonia and Norway are currently the only two European countries without a risk zone. Parts of those two countries are also on the list on Sunday.