Xiaomi overtakes Huawei in Italy and becomes the second largest smartphone distributor

While US sanctions against Huawei prevent the manufacturer from continuing its hitherto meteoric career in the world, Xiaomi has grown a lot in 2020 and has even overtaken Apple in the global market.

Now in third place in the world, in Italy, the Chinese owner of the Redmi line can take the silver medal: a report from Canalys indicates that in the third quarter of this year, the company was only behind Samsung in market share. South Korean holds 38% of the market and Xiaomi 19%. This is a 122% growth for the Chinese compared to the third quarter of last year. And it should be noted that the brand has only been present in the country for two years.





Just behind is Huawei, which is down 33% from last year, but still holds 16%. Apple comes next, with 10%. Oppo has a 6% stake, but is up 880% from 2019.

Our strategy will now focus on consolidating and maintaining this position, but always looking for the top step of the podium. Therefore, we will continue to work tirelessly to bring more and more innovative products to as many people as possible, with the conviction that everyone deserves a better life thanks to the most advanced technologies. Undoubtedly exciting months await us! “- Leonardo Liu, Managing Director of Xiaomi Italy

Remember that Xiaomi resumed operations in Brazil last year, this time in partnership with Brazilian DL. Despite using a local business partner for its sales, the manufacturer came back more ambitious, with a more diverse catalog of smart devices and smartphones.

Next week, inclusive, she announces the Mi 10T here. How much will this happen?

And you, do you have a Xiaomi smartphone or do you plan to migrate to Chinese with your next cell phone change? Tell us in the comments!