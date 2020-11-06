Sokyo Lisbon: Lisbon’s new gallery is a small world of Japanese art

Atsumi Fujita wanted to find a space in Europe to present contemporary ceramics from her country. Portugal was chosen.

They look like magazines but it’s ceramic.

Since October 22, number 440 of Rua de São Bento, in Lisbon, has become a privileged place. This is where the prestigious Japanese gallery Sokyo opened the first physical space in Europe. It’s called Sokyo Lisbon and focuses on contemporary art, with an emphasis on ceramics. And it opened right away with a name worth discovering.

Sokyo was born in Japan in 2013 as a family gallery. Atsumi Fujita is the director of the gallery and a name that has stood out in Japan for how she has helped bring various names in her country’s arts to the rest of the world. In some cases, Atsumi even accompanies artists still in college, helping them launch their careers. Thanks to him, Japanese art reached more and more museums, galleries and art fairs across borders.

For some time now, Atsumi has had the idea of ​​opening a space in Europe, which would serve as a link. In 2019, at the invitation of a Portuguese collector, he visited our country for the first time. Portugal, with a cosmopolitan side but also with a lot of history, ended up being the place chosen by Sokyo to make his debut with his own house in Europe.

Atsumi unfortunately could not be at the opening but followed the whole process closely. The space of approximately 65 square meters has had more visits than expected and the first transactions are already taking place.

Joana Pessoa is responsible for space in Lisbon. At NiT, he explains that Sokyo was set to open in May, coinciding with the international art fair ARCO. The pandemic and the unknown it brought changed plans and it was decided to postpone the opening a bit. “We took the opportunity to reposition ourselves. Although things are not very well known, we believe that people at the moment are more accustomed to the new reality and to another availability for cultural programs. The proof is that we had a lot of people visiting the exhibition.

The exhibition continues until December 12.

The inauguration took place over three days, the space always full. And the main attraction was the first exhibition, unprecedented in Portugal, of Mishima Kimiyo. The name may not mean much to the general public yet, but the 88-year-old Japanese artist is a benchmark.

“We have chosen to open with this exhibition, first of all because it’s a big name, with works in Italy, France, Germany, United Kingdom, USA. And then it is the theme of the artist’s work, which addresses consumerism, trash, excess information. These are all topics we are talking about today, but when Mishima started working, they were not topical issues, ”he explains.

The artist has also stood out for the way she deals with other niche worlds in ceramics, working with elements of manga, for example the Japanese comic strip which already occupies a strong place among us. At first glance, it may seem that we are looking at a stack of magazines. A closer look will allow you to begin to unravel the details of Mishima.

The exhibition includes pieces from different phases of the artist’s work. In the case of a gallery, there is a side of cultural discovery but also of investment in art to take into account. There are works between 10 and 20 thousand euros. But also older, rarer works – and therefore even more precious. The most expensive work is a collage from 1969, the oldest work on display and costing 118,000 euros.

“Lisbon is an increasingly attractive city in the world of the arts”, but there was this gap: there are almost no spaces to pay attention to contemporary Japanese ceramics. The location chosen also had its factor. Rua de São Bento “has always been a street associated with the arts, always with more traditional things”, it is true, like antiques. But in this new street life also appear spaces that give a renewed landscape to the place. And there is this contemporary side to emerge among the oldest businesses.

Sokyo Lisbon is open Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entrance is free and until December 12th this gives us a unique opportunity to discover the works of Mishima Kimiyo for the first time in Portugal. The next exhibition is already scheduled but details cannot be revealed yet. The certainty is that there will be something more from the Land of the Rising Sun that will be worth discovering.

Click on the gallery and learn more about the new space and some of the works currently on display (and for sale).