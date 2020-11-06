ICEFLOW 240 VGA, ID cooling announces an AIO of 240 for graphics cards

ID-COOLING starts ICEFLOW 240 VGA, an AIO water cooling. As the name suggests, it is not aimed at processors, but at the GPU. This is clearly a solution for equipping a graphics card with a turnkey liquid cooling system.

This ICEFLOW 240 VGA was specially developed for the cooling needs of certain graphics cards. It is equipped with a 240 mm cooler. It’s not about its size, it’s about compatibility with two 120mm fans. The latter, which are delivered in a bundle, benefit from an aRGB. In the PWM type, they turbine between 900 and 2000 RPM for a maximum airflow of 56.5 CFM. Your frame is equipped with rubber dampers to absorb vibrations and reduce operating noise.

ICEFLOW 240 VGA, aRGB and extended compatibility

The closed circuit also includes a metal case with RGB lighting. A third fan is available. With a diameter of 92 mm, it provides an air flow for the various memory chips of the graphics card. Its speed is between 800 rpm and 2200 rpm. At full speed an airflow of 44.3 CFM is ensured with a static pressure of 3.24 mmAq.

The manufacturer announces a heat dissipation capacity of 300 watts and supports a large majority of graphics cards with the exception of the new GeForce RTX 3000 series. We find compatibility with the mounting holes of 70.5 x 70.5 mm, 64 x 64 mm, 58.4 x 58.4 mm, 53.3 x 53.3 mm and 51 x 51 mm, which is enough to hold GeForce RTX 2000 support. Vega 56/64, GeForce GTX7 / 9/10, Radeon RX 5700 / RX 590/580 and GeForce GTX 1600.

The ICEFLOW 240 VGA, advertised for $ 129.99, is expected in late November or early December.